Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to produce a report on the progress of the investigations carried out on MP Patali Champika Ranawaka and his driver with regard to a motor accident in 2016.

The case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Niranjala de Silva, today (16), over a motion filed by the attorneys representing the parliamentarian.

MP Patali Champika Ranawaka was also present during the court proceedings.

The magistrate pointed out at the court that MP Ranawaka or his driver Dilum Thusitha Kumara has not been named suspects of the case.

Attorney Gunaratne Wanninayake, appearing on behalf of the MP stated that his client’s driver had pleaded guilty in connection with a car accident in 2016 and subsequently, the case has been closed.

However, the CCD has re-launched the investigations alleging that details of the accident had been covered up, pointed out Attorney Wanninayake.

He further informed the court that a group of officers of CCD including Police Inspector Metthananda had kidnapped the wife and the one-and-half-year-old daughter of the aforementioned driver from their home in Imaduwa, Galle to a house in Battaramulla, last night.

Stating that this incident has induced great fear within his client, the Attorney requested the court to record the matter.

