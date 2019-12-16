AG orders for arrest of Swiss Embassy staffer

December 16, 2019   04:17 pm

The Attorney General has advised the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest the Swiss Embassy staffer who had allegedly been involved in an abduction case and produce before the courts.

The Attorney General has further instructed to name the aforementioned local staffer at the Swiss Embassy as a suspect for a case of exciting disaffection against the Government and r fabricating false evidence to be used in a judicial proceeding.

The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General had instructed Director of CID on the matter, earlier today (16).

