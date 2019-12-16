Swiss Embassy staffer arrested, produced before court

-

The Swiss Embassy staffer who had allegedly been involved in an abduction case has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Reportedly, she was then produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

This was on a directive of the Attorney General to the Director of the CID.

The Attorney General has advised the CID to arrest and produce the relevant staffer at the courts over two charges.

The Swiss Embassy employee has been named a suspect for a case of exciting disaffection against the Government and fabricating false evidence to be used in a future judicial proceeding.