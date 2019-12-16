President promotes 63 Army officers to next ranks

December 16, 2019   10:51 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces with the concurrence of the Ministry of Defence and recommendations of the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has promoted a total of 63 Senior Officers to their respective next ranks.

This is one of the largest segments of promotions, made in recent times, a communiqué of the Military Secretariat Branch announced this evening (16).

Accordingly, 4 officers have been promoted to the rank of Major General, 25 to the rank of Brigadier and 34 to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, stated the Sri Lanka Army. 

