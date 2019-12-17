Traffic from Kandy to Colombo restricted to one lane near Kelani Bridge

-

Traffic entering from Kandy to Colombo from near the Kelani Bridge will be restricted to one lane from 6 am tomorrow morning (17), stated the Director-General of the Road Development Authority (RDA).

This action will be taken due to construction work carried out on one of the two lanes running from Kandy towards Colombo.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane tomorrow as a rehearsal of a traffic plan implemented in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Police.

Upon figuring out its shortcomings, the traffic will be restricted to one lane for construction work from 19/12/2021 to 21.01.2020 to avoid inconvenience to the public.

To ease the traffic congestion, light vehicles and buses may use the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway at Peliyagoda interchange as an alternative route to reach Colombo from tomorrow onwards while containers and lorries may use the Colombo-Negombo (A03) road as an alternative route.