Public urged to inform on imposters misusing Presidents name

December 17, 2019   11:06 am

The Ministry of Defence says it has received information on various fraudsters who deceive and influence people unlawfully by impersonating as coordinating officers or close associates of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The officers of relevant police stations have been instructed by the Police Headquarters to deal with them stringently under the law.

The Defence Ministry, issuing a media release, sought the assistance of the general public to trace such imposters.

Accordingly, in case of any knowledge of such fraudulent activities, the public is urged to lodge complaints with the Senior Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (Senior DIGs) through the telephone numbers mentioned below.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police - Western Province
Deshabandu Thennakoon - 071 8591017

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police - Northern Province
Ravi Wijegunawardena - 071 8591009

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police - Central Province
S.M. Wickramasinghe - 071 8591001

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police - Southern/Sabaragamuwa Province
Roshan Fernando - 071 8591028

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police - North Central/ North Western Province
Nandana Munasinghe - 071 8591008

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police - Uva Province
W.F.U. Fernando - 071 8591011

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police - Eastern Province
Lalith Pathinayake - 071 8591985


If the same fraudulent incidents are taking place in the Colombo metropolitan area, the public can file complaints to the following number: 

Director - Criminal Investigation Unit, Colombo
Superintendent of Police – W.L.J. Rasal De Soyza
Contact number – 0718591736

Any such activities being carried out anywhere in the island can be informed to the following:
119

DIG Officer Commanding
Information Room
Duty Officer 011 2854885

