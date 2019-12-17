Man arrested with heroin worth over Rs 10 mn

December 17, 2019   12:02 pm

An individual has been arrested at the Jampettah Street area over the possession of heroin worth over Rs 10 million.

The suspect was arrested following a raid carried out on a tip-off received by the Dam Street Police.

Reportedly, the police have found over 1.5 kilograms of heroin on the suspect.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested suspect is involved in a drug racket, stated the Police.

Further investigations are carried out by the Dam Street Police.

