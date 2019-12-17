Misusing social media hinders countrys progress - Cardinal

December 17, 2019   01:29 pm

Creating divisions among people through social media is a hindrance to the progress of the country, says His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

He stated this yesterday (16) addressing the event held in view of the 150th-anniversary celebration of ‘Catholic Messenger’ newspaper.

‘It is up to us to establish a united, peaceful and fair society in Sri Lanka,’ the Cardinal said.

Hence, it is pointless to divide politically and ethnically, he pointed out.

Speaking further, Cardinal Ranjith said: ‘What we must do is not pointing fingers at each other, but empowering the masses of our country to bring together people of various religions to make them think positively of the service they can render for the sake of the country.’

