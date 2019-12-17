Electricity under Green Energy system by 2030  Amaraweera

-

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says that by 2030, 70 percent of Sri Lanka’s electricity projects will be made environmentally friendly by 2030.

Thereby, steps will be taken to generate electricity under the ‘Green Energy’ system, he said.

Amaraweera mentioned this participating in an inspection tour at the Ceylon Electricity Company Limited.

The Minister of Power & Energy visited the Head Office of the Ceylon Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd last afternoon (16) and inquired into its activities.