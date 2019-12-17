Law must be implemented against all involved in Swiss Embassy drama - Dilan

-

The law should be implemented against all those who were involved in the alleged abduction case of the Swiss Embassy employee, says United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Dilan Perera.

Speaking at a press conference, the parliamentarian called the alleged incident a failed ‘drama’ created to sling mud at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the new government.

However, the ‘drama’ cannot be ended by just arresting the local staffer of the Swiss Embassy, he stated.

He says that the ‘drama’ was produced by the United National Party (UNP), directed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and the actors are the Swiss Embassy employee and the others.

Accordingly, strict legal action should be taken against all involved in this ‘drama’, he added.