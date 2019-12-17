Met. Dept. issues red alert for heavy rains

-

Due to an active North-east monsoon conditions, showery conditions particularly in the Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces is expected to enhance some extent during next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts.

Fairly heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Galle districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in North-Central, North-western, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.