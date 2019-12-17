I wont stay here forever - Ranil

I wont stay here forever - Ranil

December 17, 2019   05:36 pm

-

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is ready to bring about new leadership.

Addressing a meeting of university activists of the National Youth Front of the UNP, Wickremesinghe stated that the party cannot stand still following the Presidential Election.

Stating that the Youth Front and many other trade unions have submitted ideas, the UNP leader stated the party will move forward according to January.

Commenting on party leadership, Wickremesinghe stated that everyone should work together and formulate a plan.

He said: “I will not stay here forever. Now I have to bring about new leadership. Everyone should get together and formulate a plan for this instead of arguing.

Our MP Sajith Premadasa and others will take on the responsibilities of the parliament. Continue the work. Everyone should work together to take the party forward.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories