United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is ready to bring about new leadership.

Addressing a meeting of university activists of the National Youth Front of the UNP, Wickremesinghe stated that the party cannot stand still following the Presidential Election.

Stating that the Youth Front and many other trade unions have submitted ideas, the UNP leader stated the party will move forward according to January.

Commenting on party leadership, Wickremesinghe stated that everyone should work together and formulate a plan.

He said: “I will not stay here forever. Now I have to bring about new leadership. Everyone should get together and formulate a plan for this instead of arguing.

Our MP Sajith Premadasa and others will take on the responsibilities of the parliament. Continue the work. Everyone should work together to take the party forward.”