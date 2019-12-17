Presidential Secretariat scraps use of plastic drinking water bottles

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the authorities of the Presidential Secretariat to cease the use of plastic drinking water bottles during its discussions and meetings and to provide water in glasses instead.

Issuing a statement today (17), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said, providing plastic drinking water bottles to the participants at various discussions and meetings held at the Presidential Secretariat has been in practice for a long period of time.

However, this practice will no longer continue under the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“This will largely reduce the number of used plastic bottles added to the environment,” the PMD said.

The statement noted that it is expected of the other State institutes to take note of this new practice and follow the example set by the President. It further read that environmental admirers and environmentalists have commended the decision taken by the President.