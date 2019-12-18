I will not take up Premiership candidacy without UNP leadership - Sajith

I will not take up Premiership candidacy without UNP leadership - Sajith

December 18, 2019   10:02 am

-

Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa says he would not take up the candidacy for the Premiership if he is not appointed the leader of the United National Party (UNP).

He made this remark addressing an event held in Kotte yesterday (17).

Premadasa, who suffered a defeat in the presidential election held last month, said he is ready to retire if the majority says his time is up.

He asserted that he will not do anything that will result in the division of the UNP.

Speaking further, Premadasa said he was initially of the view that he would contest in the presidential election if only he was made the party’s leader. However, upon the request of many he had decided to run for President without the party’s leadership.

Premadasa now affirms he would not take up the candidacy for the Prime Minister post if he is not appointed the leader of the UNP.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories