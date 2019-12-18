Relative of Dematagoda Chaminda nabbed with heroin

-

A relative of the notorious underworld figure ‘Dematagoda Chaminda’ who is currently in remand custody has been arrested while in possession of 8.4g of heroin.

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel had made the arrest at Bandarawatte area in Seeduwa.

The suspect had been en route Seeduwa from Dematagoda in a three-wheeler when he was taken into custody.

The STF officers said the suspect was handed over to the Seeduwa Police for onward investigations.