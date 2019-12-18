New Military Spokesman assumes office

-

Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe RWP RSP psc MA (IR) of Gajaba Regiment assumed office as the 17th Director of Media cum new Military Spokesman yesterday (17) during a simple ceremony at the Army Headquarters in Sri Jayewardenepura.

Amid ‘Pirith’ chanting of members of the Maha Sangha, the new Director Media signified the acceptance of his office at the auspicious minute after leaving his signature for an official document, stated the Sri Lanka Army.

A brief religious ceremony invoked blessings on the new office of Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe and posing for group photos culminated the brief function.

The outgoing Director General Media, Major General Sumith Atapattu, Media Advisor, Sisira Wijesinghe, Colonel Media Vijitha Hettiarchchi, Senior Officers, Officers and Other Ranks were present during the ceremony.

Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe during his Army career of more than 30 years after he was enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army (Regular Force) in 1989 has to-date held a number of Command and Staff appointments.