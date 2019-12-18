Met. Department issues warning for heavy rain

-

The Department of Meteorology says that showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district is expected to enhance further, due to active North-east monsoon conditions.

Heavy rainfall about 100-150mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Hambanthota and Galle districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in North-Central, North-western, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district, it said issuing a warning.