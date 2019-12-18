Proposal to relocate Agriculture Ministry presented to Cabinet today

-

The government has decided to relocate the Ministry of Agriculture from its current location of a luxury building which costs over Rs 20 million as monthly rent.

The relevant cabinet proposal will be submitted at the Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held this afternoon (18), stated State Minister of Agriculture upon a query of Ada Derana.

As Minister of Agriculture Chamal Rajapaksa is currently out of the country, the cabinet proposal with his signature will be presented to the Cabinet by Acting Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Agriculture is planned to be relocated to its previous location at the Govijana Mandiraya in Battaramulla from tomorrow (19) onwards, said the State Minister.

In 2016, the Ministry of Agriculture was moved to its current housing at a privately-owned building at a monthly rent of Rs 24.5 million.

The controversy caused by the payment of such a large sum of money was also investigated by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of corruption and misappropriations in state institutions.