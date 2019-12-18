Report persons obtaining money to admit students to schools  Education Min.

-

The Ministry of Education has requested the public to notify the ministry of any individuals who obtain money claiming to admit students into grade one or other grades at schools.

Any such information could be relayed to the National School Branch or through the 1988 hotline of Education Ministry, stated Additional Secretary to the Ministry R. M. M. Ratnayake.

The complaints can be lodged at the nearest police station or the Bribery Commission as well, he further said.