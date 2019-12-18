A/L results to be released post-Christmas

-

The results of the Advanced Level examination are set to be released by the end of this month, says the Department of Examinations.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Commissioner General of Examinations B. Sanath Pujitha said the results will be results post-Christmas.

The Advanced Level Examination for the year 2019 was held from the 5th to 31st of August, 2019.

This year’s Advanced Level Examination will be held from August 05 to August 31 at 2,678 examination centers across the country.

Reportedly a total of 337,704 candidates including 198,229 new applicants sat for the examination this year.