Pakistani national sentenced for life over drug offences

A 45-year-old Pakistani national, who was convicted for possession of 720.02g of heroin while in Sri Lanka, has been sentenced for life.

The order was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga.

In 2017, the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), acting on a tip-off, had arrested the Pakistani national in question at Wellawatte area in Colombo. A total of 1.65kg of heroin was seized from the suspect.

The report submitted by the Government Analyst said the haul contained 720.02g of net heroin.

Then-Attorney General had filed a case against the 45-year-old over possession and trafficking drugs.

Following a lengthy trial, the High Court judge, ruling that the charges were proved beyond a reasonable doubt, sentenced the defendant for life.