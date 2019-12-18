PM meets with Chinese, Indian envoys

-

China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning (Dec. 18).

In a Facebook post, the PM said that the Ambassador updated him on the status of a number of ongoing projects the Government of China is involved with in Sri Lanka and discussed areas of cooperation for future projects that could be undertaken in the new year.

Meanwhile the High Commissioner of India, Taranjit Singh Sandhu had also met with Prime Minister Rajapaksa this morning (Dec. 18).

“The discussion focused on a number of areas of mutual cooperation following President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s successful visit to India last month,” he said in a post.