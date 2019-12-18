Susantha Ratnayake appointed BOI Chairman

December 18, 2019   06:50 pm



Former Chairman of John Keells Holdings PLC, Susantha Ratnayake, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI).

Ratnayake has over 30 years of management experience and had served as the Chairman and CEO of John Keells Holdings PLC from January 2006 to December 2018. He had served on the JKH board since 1992/93. 

He also served on various clusters of the National Council of Economic Development (NCED). 

