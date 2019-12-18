Grade 5 Scholarship Exam cut-off marks released

-

The cut-off marks of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination 2019 have been released by the Ministry of Education.

The ministry said that students who have not received a school despite qualifying based on the cut-off marks and those who have a valid reason to change the school they have received are requested to submit their appeals using the model applications published on the ministry’s website.

Appeals should be submitted to the ministry between January 06 and 17, 2020.

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam (Tamil Medium) 2019 by Ada Derana on Scribd