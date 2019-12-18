President makes surprise visit to Narahenpita Economic Centre

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa engaged in an observation tour of the Narahenpita Special Economic Centre this evening (18).

The President had reportedly visited the center unannounced and proceeded to enter the shops and inspected the prices of rice and other goods.

He also spent time observing the operations and activities of the Narahenpita Special Economic Centre this evening.

The government had recently initiated several measures to bring down the prices of various essential goods ahead of the festive season.

Earlier this month, the large-scale rice mill owners in the country had agreed to provide rice at concessionary prices to consumers during the festive season.

Rice mill owners had agreed to sell Nadu rice at the maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 98 per kilogram and Samba rice at the MRP of Rs 99.