Prabhash Subasinghe appointed EDB Chairman

Business tycoon Prabhash Subasinghe has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB).

Mr Subasinghe is Chairman of Global Rubber Industries (Pvt) Ltd., Managing Director at Global Sea Foods (Pvt) Ltd., and Chairman at Sri Lanka Association of Manufacturers and Exporters of Rubber Products.

He is also on the board of SANASA Development Bank Plc and The Sri Lanka Society of Rubber Industry. He is a former President of Seafood Exporters Association of Sri Lanka.

He will replace former Chairperson of the board, Indira Malwatte.

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board, the country’s apex organisation for the promotion and development of exports, was established in 1979.