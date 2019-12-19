UNP lawyers request Ranil to remain party leader

-

Lawyers representing the United National Party (UNP) have requested Ranil Wickremesinghe to remain in the party leadership, stated the Legal Secretary of UNP Nissanka Nanayakkara.

The Attorney at Law mentioned this at the UNP Headquarters, Sirikotha, yesterday (18).

Nanayakkara stated that all lawyers representing the UNP unanimously requested the former Prime Minister to remain in the post for the next 3 years.

Stating that a decision can be made after the 3 years, Nanayakkara pointed out that the UNP might collapse further is the Leadership changes during this time of crisis.