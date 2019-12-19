Cabinet approves relocation of Agriculture Ministry

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the shifting of the Agriculture Ministry from its current location of a luxury building which costs over Rs 20 million as monthly rent.

The Cabinet has granted approval to relocate the Ministry of Agriculture to its previous location at the Govijana Mandiraya in Battaramulla, stated Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana.

It was decided at the Cabinet to either terminate or to take any other alternative action regarding the agreement on the building.

In 2016, the Ministry of Agriculture was moved to its current housing at a privately-owned building at a monthly rent of Rs 24.5 million.

The controversy caused by the payment of such a large sum of money was also investigated by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of corruption and misappropriations in state institutions.