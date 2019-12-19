Swiss Embassy staffer taken to National Mental Health Institution

-

The Swiss Embassy staffer Ganiya Bannister Francis has been taken to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in Angoda this morning (19), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Francis has been named a suspect for a case of exciting disaffection against the Government and fabricating false evidence to be used in a future judicial proceeding.

She was arrested and produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on the 16th of December. On the same day Francis was escorted to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in Angoda to obtain a report on the alleged victim’s mental health condition through a panel of psychiatrists.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded an extensive statement from the aforementioned local staffer of the Swiss Embassy on the alleged incident.

She was also referred to the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer for a report to determine whether she had been sexually abused or assaulted.