Four-member committee to study MCC deal

December 19, 2019   11:13 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to appoint a four-member committee study the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement.

The Committee is to conduct a comprehensive study on the agreement and make necessary recommendations to the government.

The decision of the previous government on the matter has been decided to be suspended until the Committee reaches its conclusions.

The Committee, to be chaired by Professor Lalithasiri Gunarunwan, will comprise of former Secretary of Transport Ministry D. S. Jayaweera, President’s Counsel Nihal Jayawardena and Civil Activist Nalaka Jayaweera.

