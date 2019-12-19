Patali Champika Ranawaka further remanded

-

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka has been further remanded until December 24 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The Parliamentarian was produced before the court this morning while Colombo Additional Magistrate Niranjana de Silva ordered that he be further remanded.

Attorneys representing the MP had requested the court to grant bail to their client, however the court informed them that the decision on the bail application would be delivered later.

The Additional Magistrate of Colombo stated that due to the fact that investigations are still in the preliminary stage and as several legal arguments have been presented, MP Patali Champika Ranawaka is to be placed in remand custody once again.

Ranawaka was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) last evening at his official residence in Colombo in connection with a road accident at Rajagiriya in 2016.

The Attorney General had advised the Senior DIG of Colombo to arrest and produce the former minister before the court for causing grievous injury to a person by a rash and negligent act and for switching drivers in a road traffic accident.