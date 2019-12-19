Ex-Presidential chief-of-staff & STC chairman found guilty in Rs. 20 Mn bribery case

December 19, 2019   12:28 pm

-

Former Presidential Chief of Staff I.H.K. Mahanama and the former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC) Piyadasa Dissanayake have been found guilty of the charges laid against them for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 20 million.

The Permanent High Court at Bar delivered the order when the case was taken up this morning (19).

Mahanama and Dissanayake were arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 20 million from an Indian businessman named K. Nagaraja in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory in May 2018. According to reports, the total amount of the bribe they had demanded from the said businessman was Rs. 54 million.

