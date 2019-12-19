Change of venue for 2020 Independence Day celebrations
December 19, 2019 12:30 pm
The Cabinet of Minister has decided to commemorate the 72nd Independence Day at the Independence Square in Colombo.
It has also been decided to appoint a ministerial committee chaired by the Prime Minister to organize the celebratory event of the Independence Day for the year 2020.
The relevant Cabinet proposal has been submitted by the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.