64 arrested over alleged links to NTJ further remanded

December 19, 2019   01:48 pm

A total of 64 suspects, who were arrested for allegedly having links to the now-banned terror group National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), have been further remanded until December 31.

They were produced before the Batticaloa Magistrate A.C. Rizwan today (19).

According to reports, the suspects, who hail from Kattankudy area, were taken into custody in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attacks that claimed the lives more than 250 persons and injured several hundred.

They are accused of purportedly receiving weapon training at the Nuwara Eliya camp of the NTJ.

