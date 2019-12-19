Govt. not ready to seek political revenge  John Seneviratne

December 19, 2019

The law must be enforced to everyone impartially, says State Minister of Economic and Policy Development John Seneviratne.

Addressing an event held in Pelmadulla, the State Minister said the government would not hesitate to take measures to minimize fraud, corruption and malpractices.

The first and foremost role of a government is to ensure law and order in the country, the State Minister said, adding that the validity of a government can be verified through their ability to maintain law and order.

Reiterating the incumbent government’s commitment to uphold and enforce the rule of law, State Minister Seneviratne said the government is not ready to resort to exact political revenge.

