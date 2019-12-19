-

The arrest of parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka is an act of political revenge according to United National Party (UNP) MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

Former Minister of Education expressed these views holding a press conference at the Sirikotha UNP Headquarters, today (19).

He claims that the arrest of former Minister Ranawaka is illegal.

Kariyawasam points out that Ranawaka has been arrested without following the procedure that should be followed when arresting a parliamentarian.

He further said that arresting MP Patali Champika Ranawaka was done to obtain political revenge as the arrest has been made when the court case on the relevant incident has concluded.