Swiss Embassy ordered to hand over phones, SIM cards of staffer & husband
December 19, 2019 04:58 pm
The Swiss Embassy has been ordered to hand over the phones and SIM cards belonging to the Swiss Embassy employee – who was allegedly involved in an abduction case – and her husband.
The order has been issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate today (19).
The court also ordered the Superintendent of the Welikada Prison to allow the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to further interrogate the woman.