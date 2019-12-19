Manjula Perera arrested for assaulting journalist granted bail

-

Manjula Perera, who was arrested for assaulting a journalist today (19) at the court premises, has been granted bail.

Perera represented the Swiss Embassy staffer who was involved in the alleged abduction incident.

Reportedly, he had assaulted a journalist when MP Patali Champika Ranawaka was brought into the court today.

Manjula Perera is the son of the former United National Party (UNP) Kelaniya electorate organizer, Bevan Perera.