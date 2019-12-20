Navy finds 22 kg of Kerala Cannabis in Kachchativu Island

-

The Sri Lanka Navy has found a stock of Kerala Cannabis during a search in the beach area of Kachchativu Island today (19).

As part of the Navy’s operations at sea and in coastal areas, a search operation was conducted in the beach area of Kachchativu Island and several packages had been found, washed ashore.

When inspected, 10 suspicious packages containing approximately 22 kg of Kerala Cannabis have been discovered, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

Reportedly, the seized stock of Kerala Cannabis will be handed over to the Jaffna Customs for onward action.

The Navy, as a result of its continuous operations, has been able to foil the attempts made by racketeers to smuggle Kerala Cannabis to the country. Accordingly, more than 03 tons of Kerala cannabis has been recovered during this year alone.