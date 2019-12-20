President hints at date of parliament dissolution

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was a grave mistake and that it is a major obstacle to the country’s progress.

The President expressed these views at a meeting held with Colombo-based foreign correspondents of foreign media, today (19).

President Rajapaksa further said that Sri Lanka will go for a general election after dissolving the parliament on the 03rd of March, 2020.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundara, too, was present at the meeting.