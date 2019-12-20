President hints at date of parliament dissolution

President hints at date of parliament dissolution

December 20, 2019   01:09 am

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was a grave mistake and that it is a major obstacle to the country’s progress.

The President expressed these views at a meeting held with Colombo-based foreign correspondents of foreign media, today (19).

President Rajapaksa further said that Sri Lanka will go for a general election after dissolving the parliament on the 03rd of March, 2020.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundara, too, was present at the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories