Swiss diplomat to intervene in Sri Lanka embassy abduction row - report

Switzerland is sending an experienced diplomat to Sri Lanka in an effort to resolve the ongoing dispute about the treatment of an embassy worker in Colombo.

The alleged abduction and intimidation of the Swiss embassy worker last month has resulted in a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has also protested the detention of the female staff member by Sri Lanka.

Cassis informed his Sri Lankan counterpart that Switzerland was sending over Jörg Friedenexternal link, a former ambassador to Nepal who has also held roles at the World Bank and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, in a bid to break the deadlock.

Source: Swissinfo.ch

-Agencies