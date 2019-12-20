Showery conditions likely to enhance today

-

Showery conditions over the island, particularly in the south-western part of the island, are likely to enhance to some extent today, the Department of Meteorology said.

Cloudy skies can also be expected over most parts of the island while showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island.

Heavy rainfall about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle district.

Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-western provinces and Matara district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Batticaloa, Hambanthota, Galle and Colombo.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.