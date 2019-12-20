Maximum retail price for two rice varieties gazetted

December 20, 2019   09:08 am

The government yesterday (19) gazetted the maximum retail price of two varieties of rice.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) stated that no producer, importer, distributor or trader can sell, expose Samba and Nadu rice (White and Red) or offer or display for sale.

This measure was taken under the powers vested on the CAA by Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.

Accordingly, the maximum retail price of the two varieties of rice is as follows:

White / Red Samba (steamed/boiled) Rs. 98/- per kg (Excluding Keeri Samba and Suduru Samba)

White / Red Nadu (steamed /boiled) Rs. 98/- per kg (Excluding Mottaikarupan and Attakari)

