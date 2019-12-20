Collapsed earth mound disrupts services on upcountry railway line

December 20, 2019   09:54 am

Commuting trains to upcountry has been disrupted as a mound of earth collapsed on to the railway line between Bandarawela and Diyatalawa railway stations at around 3.45 a.m. this morning (20).

Owing to the situation, Badulla-bound Night Mail train, which set off from Colombo last night, was commuted up to Diyatalawa railway station while the Colombo-bound train, which departed from Badulla railway station, was stopped at Bandarawela railway station.

The railway workers and army personnel attached to the Diyatalawa camp along with the officers of Bandarawela Police are making joint efforts to restore the railway services on the upcountry line.

