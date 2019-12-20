Rajitha arrives at court for anticipatory bail application hearing

-

Former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne has arrived at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court for the hearing of his anticipatory bail application.

He filed an anticipatory bail application before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday (19) seeking the prevention of his arrest over “white van” media briefing.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and several other officials were named as the respondents of this bail application.

The parliamentarian claimed that the CID is preparing to arrest him over the said media briefing. Hence, he requested the court to release him on anticipatory bail before he is taken into custody by the CID.