Rajitha arrives at court for anticipatory bail application hearing

Rajitha arrives at court for anticipatory bail application hearing

December 20, 2019   09:56 am

-

Former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne has arrived at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court for the hearing of his anticipatory bail application.

He filed an anticipatory bail application before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday (19) seeking the prevention of his arrest over “white van” media briefing.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and several other officials were named as the respondents of this bail application.

The parliamentarian claimed that the CID is preparing to arrest him over the said media briefing. Hence, he requested the court to release him on anticipatory bail before he is taken into custody by the CID.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories