Flood warning for low-lying areas near Kala Oya; Residents urged to evacuate

Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has urged people living in several low-lying areas near Kala Oya to evacuate as the reservoir is nearing spill level.

Accordingly, the residents of Thalawa, Ipalogama, Thambuttegama and Galnewa areas are warned of the potential flood risk.



Heavy rainfall of about 100mm to 150mm is expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle district during the next 24 hours, the DMC said further.

In the meantime, fairly heavy rainfall of about 75mm-100mm is likely at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-Western provinces and Matara district.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporary strongly, gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.