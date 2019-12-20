Flood warning for low-lying areas near Kala Oya; Residents urged to evacuate

Flood warning for low-lying areas near Kala Oya; Residents urged to evacuate

December 20, 2019   11:49 am

-

Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has urged people living in several low-lying areas near Kala Oya to evacuate as the reservoir is nearing spill level.

Accordingly, the residents of Thalawa, Ipalogama, Thambuttegama and Galnewa areas are warned of the potential flood risk.


Heavy rainfall of about 100mm to 150mm is expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central provinces and in Galle district during the next 24 hours, the DMC said further.

In the meantime, fairly heavy rainfall of about 75mm-100mm is likely at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-Western provinces and Matara district.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporary strongly, gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories