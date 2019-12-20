Arresting Champika not an act of political revenge  Chandrasena

-

The arrest of Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka is not in any way an act of political revenge, says Minister of Environment, Wildlife, Land & Land Development S.M. Chandrasena.

It has been proved that the former minister is involved in the alleged hit-and-run, which took place three years ago.

Minister Chandrasena expressed these views speaking to the media at Ritigala area.

He claimed that the United National Party-led former government had exacted political revenge during their tenure.



In the said accident that happened in 2016, the vehicle the former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister was traveling in had collided against a motorcycle, causing critical injuries to a youth named Sandeepa Sampath.

Ranawaka was accused of driving the vehicle that caused the accident, however, another person who identified himself as Ranawaka’s driver had surrendered to the police despite the testimony given by one of the friends of the victim.