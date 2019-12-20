Sectoral Oversight Committee report on Batticaloa Campus to be handed to President

-

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education and Human Resources has decided to present the report regarding the Batticaloa Campus (Pvt) Ltd. to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Cabinet of the New Government.

The Chairman of the Committee Prof. Ashu Marasinghe stated this during the committee meeting which was held at the parliament complex yesterday.

The Sectoral Oversight Committee report was presented to the Parliament on the 21st of June 2019 and was subsequently presented to the Cabinet of its members.

Considering the security situation of the country, monies received by the institution, unlawful constructions, forcible acquisitions of crown lands found to be illegal, the committee unanimously recommends the government require to acquire them under the emergency rule (as dealt with the North Colombo Medical College) and to pursue legal action against al culprits.

The Sectoral Oversight Committee has been investigating the Subcommittee information regarding the Batticaloa Campus (Pvt) Ltd and its related entities and companies since the commencement of the Sri Lanka Heera Foundation commenced banking in 1993. According to the investigation made by the subcommittee, the report records a total sum of 3.6 billion in Sri Lankan Rupees received in foreign currency from time to time to build the institution, incalculable as to whether it’s received as grants or loans.

In investigating into the documents related to the document related to the institute, it was recorded under committee observations that it was suspicious regarding establishing the institute as to creating Ulamas or Sharia law or Islam by mentioning “Bachelors of Arts in Sharia and Islamic Studies” in details submitted to the said institute to BOI and Ministry of Higher Education.

It was further stated that an environment similar to Arabic had been created by land scaling resembling Islam religion and Arabic architectural styles and symbols in all buildings of the Batticaloa Campus (Pvt) Ltd Among the recommendations included in the observation report of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education and Human Resources Development, in consideration of the prevailing concerns in Sri Lanka, it has been stated that such institutions should not be allowed as the establishment of such religious or fundamentalist religions threatens the national security of the country.