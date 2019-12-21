Cases filed against vendors selling rice over Maximum Retail Price

December 20, 2019   11:44 pm

Presidential Secretariat says raids on vendors selling rice over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) have been put into action.

The Consumer Affairs Authority yesterday (19) gazetted the Maximum Retail Price for red and white Samba as well as red and white Nadu as Rs. 98.00.

A total of 1,430 shops have come under scrutiny during the raids carried out since yesterday.

According to the Police, 512 stores that have been selling rice above the gazetted MRP were identified.

Out of this total, cases were filed against 89 shops that were raided today.

