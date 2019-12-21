Security tightened under special plan during festive season

December 21, 2019   11:59 am

The Sri Lanka Police and the tri-forces have taken measures to tighten the security during the holiday season under a special plan.

The Ministry of Defense stated that this security arrangement will cover the whole island.

Accordingly, relevant departments have been instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the country, covering areas where the populace is mainly Catholic or Christian.

Reportedly, additional troops have already been deployed to strengthen the security of the public.

